Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231,413 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,550 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,661,000 after acquiring an additional 965,614 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after acquiring an additional 773,534 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $161.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

