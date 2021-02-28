Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 28,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $162.14 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $169.00. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.60.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

