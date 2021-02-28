Bessemer Group Inc. Has $13.43 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,103 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $13,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,283,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $232,528,000 after acquiring an additional 939,242 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after acquiring an additional 823,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $189.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.27 and a 200 day moving average of $150.35. The firm has a market cap of $343.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.89, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

