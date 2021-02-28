Bessemer Group Inc. Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 343.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,978 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $216.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.85.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

