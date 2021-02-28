Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 2,829 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 119,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $63.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

