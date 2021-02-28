Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 27,007.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 631,709 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Simon Property Group worth $54,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after buying an additional 53,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

SPG stock opened at $112.92 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $132.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.