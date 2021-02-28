Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,785 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,398,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,195,000 after buying an additional 50,557 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,878,000 after buying an additional 133,069 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,395,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67,926 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,333,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $139.21 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.46.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

