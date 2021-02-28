Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,373,416 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,376 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,373,416 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,599 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.26.

CRM opened at $216.50 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.45 and a 200-day moving average of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

