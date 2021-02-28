Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 41,700 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Copa worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 497,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,399,000 after acquiring an additional 139,593 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Copa by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,421,000 after acquiring an additional 863,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Copa by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get Copa alerts:

CPA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.

CPA stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.18.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.