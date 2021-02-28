Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.31.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,541,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Best Buy has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

