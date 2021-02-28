Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,570 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.19.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

