BetProtocol (BEPRO) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BetProtocol has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BetProtocol Token Profile

BEPRO is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

