BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,363 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of BGC Partners worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

BGC Partners stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $5.03.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.