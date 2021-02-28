BHPCoin (BHP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.53 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.42 or 0.00466658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00074439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00078338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00078340 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00052252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.24 or 0.00464097 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00195708 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin launched on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

