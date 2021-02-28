Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,314 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Bill.com worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Bill.com by 238.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bill.com by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after buying an additional 51,574 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $607,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $227,973.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,930,299.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,072 shares of company stock valued at $39,337,229. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BILL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $165.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.27. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

