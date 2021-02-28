Binance Coin Price Reaches $221.17 on Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for $221.17 or 0.00478775 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion and $3.35 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00072148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00077966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00078421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00052705 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.10 or 0.00463451 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00195095 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

