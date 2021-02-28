Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Lowered by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen stock opened at $272.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.60.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.47.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

