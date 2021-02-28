BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 7,050.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,334,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BRTX opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core programs are relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders.

