BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 7,050.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,334,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BRTX opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.
BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile
