BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 3,693.3% from the January 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BMCS stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. BioTech Medics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
BioTech Medics Company Profile
