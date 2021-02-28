BitBall (BTB) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $897,280.26 and approximately $468,648.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitBall has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,338.29 or 0.99780309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00038702 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008368 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00107842 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003269 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

