BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Trading Down 27.7% Over Last Week

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $2.14 million and $124,865.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

