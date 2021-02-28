Bitcloud Hits Market Capitalization of $195,826.12 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $195,826.12 and $10.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,578.33 or 1.00244609 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00039451 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.15 or 0.00437999 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.85 or 0.00888230 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.63 or 0.00296093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00104940 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002051 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,891,530 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

