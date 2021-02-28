BitCoal (COAL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $14,345.34 and approximately $7.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.60 or 0.00487378 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000876 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

