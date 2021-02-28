Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Reaches Market Cap of $18.25 Million

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $18.25 million and approximately $875.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002360 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,832,346 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

