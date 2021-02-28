Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Hits $446.85 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $446.85 or 0.01007636 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $8.34 billion and approximately $4.14 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 35.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,346.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.42 or 0.00397816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00030184 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002524 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,666,969 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

