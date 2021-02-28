Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Hits $438.09 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $25.01 or 0.00053862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $438.09 million and $63.39 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.74 or 0.00238463 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00091411 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.