Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Down 36.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 36.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $87,946.37 and $86.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito token can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Token Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

