Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $178.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 27.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 42.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $83,785.95 and approximately $178.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.