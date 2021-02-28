Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

