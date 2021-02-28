Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Hits $285.97 (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for approximately $285.97 or 0.00659207 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $168.55 million and $36.30 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.60 or 0.00455490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00073983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00075509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00081115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00052309 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.71 or 0.00462679 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00207380 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 1,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,388 tokens.

