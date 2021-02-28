Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 200.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $10,449.47 and $505.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,201.35 or 0.99336037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00038910 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00108034 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002912 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

