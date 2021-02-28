BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $27,776.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.80 or 0.00239091 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00093161 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00054064 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000898 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

