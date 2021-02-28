BitMax Token Hits Market Capitalization of $356.58 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $356.58 million and approximately $9.69 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitMax Token has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitMax Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

