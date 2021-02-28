Bitnation 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $251.00 (XPAT)

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded up 96.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Bitnation coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitnation has a total market capitalization of $176,804.10 and approximately $251.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitnation has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00054058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $357.49 or 0.00773256 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00030099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00030872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00057214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00041344 BTC.

About Bitnation

XPAT is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,011,995,338 coins. The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation . Bitnation’s official website is bitnation.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

