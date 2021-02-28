BitTorrent (BTT) Market Cap Hits $1.14 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $274.25 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007505 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012117 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001846 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,960,750,591 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

