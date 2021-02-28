Bitzeny Reaches Market Capitalization of $131,597.90 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 24% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $131,597.90 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.17 or 0.00361112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars.

