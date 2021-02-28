BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Up 1,155.0% in February

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 1,155.0% from the January 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CII. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

CII opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $18.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.