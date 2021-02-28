BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 812,302 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.74% of South Jersey Industries worth $341,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,980,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,433,000 after purchasing an additional 903,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,459,000 after purchasing an additional 807,229 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 688,413 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,413,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 457,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 222,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJI. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

SJI opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

