BlackRock Inc. Buys 149,589 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 149,589 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.09% of Forward Air worth $340,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $10,178,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Forward Air by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $194,294.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,308.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $88.67. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.44.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FWRD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

