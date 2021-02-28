BlackRock Inc. Buys 244,357 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,627,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,357 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.28% of The Chemours worth $337,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Chemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Chemours by 139.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered shares of The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CC stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.