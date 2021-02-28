BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,765,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 173,068 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.25% of Sensient Technologies worth $351,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1,860.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 743,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,830,000 after buying an additional 705,341 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,577,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,016,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after buying an additional 108,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXT opened at $77.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 0.96. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $80.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.74 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

