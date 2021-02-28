BlackRock Inc. Has $348.98 Million Stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 262,517 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.67% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $348,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 699.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 328,925 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 350,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 153,823 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $81,889.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,431.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 19,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $904,407.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,125 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,661.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $1,835,383. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -249.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $55.63.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

