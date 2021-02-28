BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) Declares None Dividend of $0.16

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) announced a None dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.
NYSE:BBK opened at $16.00 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82.
About BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust
Featured Story: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.