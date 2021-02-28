BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) Declares None Dividend of $0.16

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) announced a None dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:BBK opened at $16.00 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82.

About BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

