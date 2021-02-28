BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust Plans None Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BAF)

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) declared a None dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.
Shares of BAF opened at $14.71 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust
