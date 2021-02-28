BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust Plans None Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BAF)

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) declared a None dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of BAF opened at $14.71 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

