BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. Plans None Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a None dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.
Shares of MHD stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.47.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
