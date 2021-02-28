BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) announced a None dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund’s previous None dividend of $0.06.
MUS stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund
