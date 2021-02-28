BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) announced a None dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund’s previous None dividend of $0.06.

MUS stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

