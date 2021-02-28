BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) Short Interest Down 90.5% in February

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the January 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
