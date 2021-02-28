BLAST Market Capitalization Achieves $25,866.94 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. BLAST has a total market cap of $25,866.94 and approximately $4.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 52.8% lower against the US dollar. One BLAST token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006608 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005425 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BLAST Token Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,615,131 tokens. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

