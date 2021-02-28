BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $18.00

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded down 30.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. In the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. One BLOC.MONEY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BLOC.MONEY has a total market cap of $23,025.83 and approximately $18.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00053894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.22 or 0.00714603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00026992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00030309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00057114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00038590 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOC.MONEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOC.MONEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

