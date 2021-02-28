Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,017.00

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $295,098.72 and approximately $2,017.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00054542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.23 or 0.00768094 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00029726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00030554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00056992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00041830 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Token Profile

BCPT is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blockmason Credit Protocol Token Trading

